Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.27 ($3.84).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Air France-KLM stock opened at €3.91 ($4.59) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €4.42.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

