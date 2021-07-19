Akash Network Price Tops $2.32 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00007570 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $162.08 million and $718,531.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00097280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00141401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,598.18 or 0.99908081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 148,135,383 coins and its circulating supply is 69,914,121 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

