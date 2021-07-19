Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $1.26 on Monday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

