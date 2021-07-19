Aker BP ASA’s (DETNF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 245. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

