Aker BP ASA’s (DETNF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 245. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

