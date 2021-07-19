Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.26% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of KERN opened at $3.66 on Monday. Akerna has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.64.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 858,656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 668.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 211,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

