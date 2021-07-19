Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $209,000.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.38. 171,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,783,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

