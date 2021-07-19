Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading Down 15% This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $99,093.48 and $17.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00142119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.78 or 1.00045015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.