Alchemix 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.42 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Alchemix has a market cap of $69.99 million and $2.42 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $246.74 or 0.00800026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013290 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00775556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

