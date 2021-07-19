Alchemy Pay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $694,153.00 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $694,153.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00298260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00124244 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00151703 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003065 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

