Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at $193.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.