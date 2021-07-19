Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 340,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALFVF stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

