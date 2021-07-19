Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,819 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $212.10 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

