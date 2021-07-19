Alight Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

NYSE SPR opened at $40.20 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.