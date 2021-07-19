Alight Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $244.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.82. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 740,246 shares of company stock worth $179,848,651. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

