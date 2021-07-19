Alight Capital Management LP Invests $2.37 Million in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 2,293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $15,800,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $1,658,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $8.87 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.53.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,575,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 961,415 shares of company stock worth $8,646,708.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

