Alight Capital Management LP Invests $2.50 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

NYSE:NOW opened at $543.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.45 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

