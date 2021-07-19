Alight Capital Management LP Takes $1.08 Million Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $175,500,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $31,725,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $23,492,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $20,250,000.

Paysafe stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

