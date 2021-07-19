Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Lifted by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 532.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $412,300,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after buying an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

Shares of ALGN opened at $616.12 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $653.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $598.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.