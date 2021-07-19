Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.40.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching C$48.06. 979,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,602. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.