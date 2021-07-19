Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $318.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

