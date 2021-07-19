Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €244.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €244.00 ($287.06) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €229.75 ($270.29).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV opened at €208.95 ($245.82) on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €215.16.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.