Alpha Finance Lab 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.49 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 40% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $128.39 million and $29.49 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00049078 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002178 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002348 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

