Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $64.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,474.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,407.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,586.53. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

