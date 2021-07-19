AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.90

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

