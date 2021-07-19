Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.70

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.75, with a volume of 14421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARR. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$230.67 million and a PE ratio of -75.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 48.26 and a quick ratio of 48.26.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.