Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ALTM opened at $62.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.