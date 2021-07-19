Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $3,269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 189.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ALTM opened at $62.72 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

