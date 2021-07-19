Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $62.72

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.72, but opened at $59.10. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 630 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $975.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.58.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

