Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 202,331 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,331 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.10% of Centene worth $38,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.11. 34,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,161. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse N. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $186,150.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,090. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

