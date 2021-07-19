Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $16.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $367.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

