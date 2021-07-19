Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $36.50 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $36,504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $7.77 on Monday, hitting $222.56. The stock had a trading volume of 104,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

