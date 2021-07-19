Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $46.32 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $283.17. 22,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,424. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $199.65 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

