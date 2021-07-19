Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $77.31 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,207,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,307,000. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 435,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,870,000 after acquiring an additional 260,568 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 91.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 107,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 49.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

INTC traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $54.64. 650,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,519,793. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

