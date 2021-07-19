Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,275 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,513,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.12% of Expedia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $4.97 on Monday, reaching $152.64. 91,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.13.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

