Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock worth $755,857,426. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.99. 420,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,758,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.67. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

