Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,929,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.25% of Teledyne Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $13.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $421.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $421.71. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $298.78 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

