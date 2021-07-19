Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 272,771 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 272,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,280,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,629. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.03 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.