Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,983 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $29,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,777 shares of company stock valued at $259,355,427 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.58. 32,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.54. The stock has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

