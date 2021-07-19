Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is IHT Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,539.88 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,384.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

