Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Capital Management LP

Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,539.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,384.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

