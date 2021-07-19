Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.7% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $35.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,538.41. 110,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,516. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,384.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

