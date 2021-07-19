AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
AMCX opened at $55.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.
In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 660,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.