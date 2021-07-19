AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

AMCX opened at $55.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 660,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

