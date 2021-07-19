Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Down 35.4% in June

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.11 million, a P/E ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $24.40.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

