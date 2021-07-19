Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Ameresco stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $366,675.00. Insiders sold 53,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ameresco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

