América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 109.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 727,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 1,604,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in América Móvil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,773,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,730,000 after purchasing an additional 382,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:AMX opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 36.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

