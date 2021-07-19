American Airlines Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will earn ($1.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.61). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.25) EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

