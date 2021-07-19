American Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,308 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. NICE makes up 3.6% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of NICE worth $117,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in NICE by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock traded up $11.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.75. 8,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.15. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $196.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.46.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.