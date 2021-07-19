American Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,420 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of EBS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.17. 2,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,321. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.