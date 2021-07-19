American Capital Management Inc. Buys 24,148 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 2.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $65,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,176. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

