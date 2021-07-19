American Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,695 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Cognex comprises approximately 3.9% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Cognex worth $129,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $773,360.00. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

